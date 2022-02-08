x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Feb. 9

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:45 a.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 9 and 2 a.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 10.
Credit: AP
Nathan Chen, of the United States, reacts following the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

BEIJING, China — Coming off his record-setting short program, American Nathan Chen attempts to complete his redemption from 2018 and sew up an Olympic gold medal in the men's figure skating free skate Wednesday.

The final will be held in the women's snowboard halfpipe, where Chloe Kim is the defending gold medalist. On the slopes, it will be the second and final run of women's slalom in the wee hours of the morning, while the men take on alpine combined Wednesday night.

It's a U.S. vs. Russia two-fer in curling. The 2018 gold medal team led by John Shuster opens its title defense against ROC in the morning. The U.S. women's team takes on the Russians in the evening.

RELATED: How to watch Indiana's Nick Goepper go for gold in Freestyle Skiing

RELATED: How to watch Indiana's Justin Schoenefeld in the Winter Olympics

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12 a.m. ET Wednesday and 3 a.m. ET Thursday, but weather and COVID-19 restrictions could lead to schedule changes. All livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:45 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women's Slalom Run 2

1:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals

2:00 a.m. EST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill

3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men's Prelims, ROC vs. Switzerland

6:00 a.m. EST: Nordic Combined, Men's Individual 10km

6:00 a.m. EST: Short Track, Men's 1500m; Women's 1000m heats; Women's 3000m Relay semifinals

6:30 a.m. EST: Day 5 Medal Ceremonies

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:20 a.m. EST: Luge, Doubles

8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men's Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Denmark

2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage

8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

8:30 p.m. EST: Figure Skating, Men's Free Skate

8:30 p.m. EST: Skeleton, Men's Heats 1 and 2

8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women's Halfpipe Final

9:30 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men's Combined – Downhill

10:15 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men's Snowboard Cross Qualifying

11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Men's Prelims, Sweden vs. Latvia

1:00 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men's Snowboard Cross Finals

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

1:15 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men's Combined – Slalom

2:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women's 10km Classical

In Other News

Beijing Preview, Feb 8: Chloe Kim, Shaun White start gold medal defense