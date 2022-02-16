How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 17

Women’s freestyle skiing takes on the halfpipe and the heart-pounding ski cross. And figure skating will have a new women’s gold medalist.

BEIJING, China — A new Olympic women’s figure skating champion will be crowned Thursday following the free skate.

Remember the excitement of Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner winning gold in snowboardcross? The freestyle skiers take their turns with the women’s ski cross finals. Medals will also be awarded in women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe.

The women’s alpine combined wraps up with the slalom portion and, at the oval, the women compete for the 1,000-meter speedskating gold.

And the men’s curling tournament heads to the semifinal rounds.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Thursday and 3:00 a.m. EST Friday. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin