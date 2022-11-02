How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 13

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:30 a.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 13 and 2 a.m. EST Monday, Feb. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — NBC is providing quite the sports sandwich Sunday with live Olympics coverage on top of Super Bowl LVI followed by more live Olympics.

You can watch American Erin Jackson, the No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater in the world, skate for the gold medal while you eat breakfast. That comes after men’s team pursuit quarterfinals, which includes Team USA.

Then as you’re digesting those wings, nachos and pizza after the Super Bowl, relax and watch some twizzles as ice dancing wraps up with the free dance.

Indiana viewers will also be following Lawrenceburg's Nick Goepper in freeski slopestyle at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Mixed in with all that there’s men's hockey between the U.S. and Germany, the final two runs of women's monobob, the final of women's freestyle skiing slopestyle and qualifying for women's snowboard big air.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:45 a.m. ET Sunday and 3:00 a.m. ET Monday. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin