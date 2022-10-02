How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between 1 a.m. EST Friday, Feb. 11 and 3 a.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mixed team snowboardcross makes its debut at the Winter Olympics Friday. Teams consist of one man and one woman. The men race against each other first. The time difference is transferred to their teammates and the women come down in staggered order. The first one to cross the finish line wins.

The U.S. and Canada face off in men’s hockey preliminaries. Quarterfinals continue in women’s hockey.

Also on the ice, the short track speed skaters take on the men’s 500 meters and women’s 1,000 meters heats. On the long track, the men compete in the grueling 10,000 meters. That’s 25 laps around the track.

The U.S. women’s curling team faces China and the men wrap up the skeleton competition.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Friday – 3:00 a.m. ET Saturday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather and COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

6:30: am EST: Day 7 Medal Ceremonies

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

2:00 p.m. EST NBC Daytime Coverage

8:00 p.m. EST NBC Primetime Coverage

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin