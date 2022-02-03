x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Friday, Feb. 4 and 3 a.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 5.
Credit: AP
United States' Christopher Plys, throws a stone, during their mixed doubles curling match against Australia, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

BEIJING, China — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed. It will also be replayed in primetime.  

Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there's qualifying for women's snowboard slopestyle and men's ski jumping. 

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Friday and 3:00 a.m. EST Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service. 

12:35 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin 

6:30 a.m. EST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (ceremony begins at 7 a.m. EST) 

6 p.m. EST: Figure Skating Training 

8 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Opening Ceremony replay 

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin 

9:45 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women's Slopestyle Qualifying 

10 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training 

11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Women's Prelims, Canada vs. Finland 

12:15 a.m. EST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification 

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin 

2:45 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle 

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Rules of the game: Alpine skiing