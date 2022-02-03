How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4

BEIJING, China — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed. It will also be replayed in primetime.
Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there's qualifying for women's snowboard slopestyle and men's ski jumping.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between midnight EST Friday and 3:00 a.m. EST Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.
12:35 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
6:30 a.m. EST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (ceremony begins at 7 a.m. EST)
6 p.m. EST: Figure Skating Training
8 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Opening Ceremony replay
8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
9:45 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women's Slopestyle Qualifying
10 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Women's Prelims, Canada vs. Finland
12:15 a.m. EST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin
2:45 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle
