How to watch Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between 1 a.m. ET Friday, Feb. 18 and 2 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — The final weekend of the Beijing Winter Olympics is here with a slew of medals still to be decided.

Mikaela Shiffrin gets one more chance to leave China with an Olympic medal. She’s expected to compete in team parallel slalom, the final alpine event of the Games.

The final competitive event of figure skating, the pairs, begins with the short program. Team figure skating silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are joined by Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc in representing the U.S.

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor try to add to their 1-2 finish in monobob as they take on the first two runs of two-woman bobsled.

Men’s and women’s speedskating take on the chaotic mass start event. And medals will be awarded in men’s curling while the women compete in the semifinals.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. ET, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in China. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.