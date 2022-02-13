How to watch Beijing Olympics Monday, Feb. 14

Here are livestream links for all events being shown between 1 a.m. EST Monday, Feb. 14 and 2 a.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a packed Monday of Olympics action and the women are taking center stage.

Finals are scheduled in women’s freestyle skiing aerials and slopestyle. Plus, the snowboarders take on the big air competition and women’s downhill in alpine skiing. On top of that, the U.S. women face Finland in the hockey semifinals.

The men, including Indiana's Nick Goepper, also take on freeski slopestyle and there are finals in short track and long track speedskating.

Goepper was originally scheduled to compete Sunday night, but his event was moved back 24 hours.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. EST Monday and 3:00 a.m. EST Tuesday. Times may change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility postponed Sunday's qualifying round in women's freeski slopestyle, triggering a cascade of adjustments to the discipline's schedule, according to NBC Sports.

Originally set to begin at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, the women's qualifying event was first delayed to 11 p.m. ET Saturday. About an hour later, officials made the call to postpone for the day, and subsequently updated start times for the other slopestyle events.

