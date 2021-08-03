Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 4

Purdue graduate Annie Drews and Notre Dame graduates Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd are in quarterfinal action Wednesday morning in their respective sports.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

Team USA will play the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals, which is scheduled to start at midnight ET.

Team USA's quarterfinal match will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

The U.S. finished first in Pool B of the preliminary round with a 4-1 record after beating Argentina, China, Turkey, and Italy but losing to ROC.

If Team USA beats the Dominican Republic, they will face the winner between Italy and Serbia in the semifinals, which are scheduled to start Friday, Aug. 6 at 1 a.m. ET.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd — Basketball

Team USA is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball.

South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith and University of Notre Dame graduate Jewell Loyd are part of the 12-person roster.

Team USA will play Australia in the quarterfinals, which is scheduled to start at 12:40 a.m. ET.

Team USA's quarterfinal game will air live on USA Network.

The U.S. went undefeated in Group B of the preliminary round, with wins against France, Japan and Nigeria.

If Team USA beats Australia, they will play the winner between China and Serbia in the semifinals, which are scheduled to start Friday, Aug. 6 at 12:40 a.m. ET.