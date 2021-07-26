x
Olympics

Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, July 27

Hoosiers are competing across multiple events Tuesday in Tokyo, including swimming, diving, cycling, basketball, rugby and tennis.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) controls the ball against the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Tuesday, July 27 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Jackie Young — 3-on-3 Women's Basketball

Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58.

Princeton, Indiana native and former University of Notre Dame student Jackie Young was a late replacement in the 3-on-3 women's basketball tournament after Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas.

Young, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum have defeated France, Mongolia, Romania, ROC, Italy and China in the pool round. 

USA plays Japan in their seventh and final game on Tuesday, July 27 at 12:30 a.m. ET before the elimination rounds.

The top two teams in the eight-team pool qualify for the semifinals. Then, the next four teams qualify for the quarterfinals. The remaining two teams are eliminated.

3-on-3 women's basketball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd — Basketball

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith drives to the lane during the second half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game against the Washington Mystics, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Team USA is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball.

The team's first game in Group B of the preliminary round is at 12:40 a.m. ET vs. Nigeria. 

South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith and University of Notre Dame graduate Jewell Loyd are part of the 12-person roster.

The game will air live on USA Network.

Jessica Parratto — Diving

Credit: AP
United States' Jessica Parratto competes during the women's 10-meter platform diving preliminary round in the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Eight teams are competing in the women's synchronized 10 meter platform diving event. 

Jessica Parratto, a 2019 Indiana University graduate, and partner Delaney Schnell will compete against Canada, China, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Malaysia and Mexico.

The event will air live on CNBC at 2 a.m. ET .

Rajeev Ram — Tennis

Credit: AP
Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain return to Kevin Krawietz of Germany and Andreas Mies of Germany during their doubles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena in London, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Carmel High School graduate Rajeev Ram and doubles partner Frances Tiafoe continue their quest for gold Tuesday morning.

The Americans will face Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the third match on Court 2, which means it will start roughly around 2 a.m. ET.

Ram and Tiafoe defeated No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov of ROC 6-7, 7-6, 12-10 in the first round.

Ram won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games in mixed doubles alongside Venus Williams.

Tennis will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

Joe Schroeder — Rugby

Credit: KLC fotos/Mike Lee
Joe Schroeder (center) is a Westfield native and graduated from Cathedral High School.

USA has already advanced to the quarterfinals after wins in Pool C vs. Ireland and Kenya.

Joe Schroeder, a Cathedral High School graduate from Westfield, made the U.S. men's roster for Tokyo earlier this month.

The U.S. will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals. 

Quarterfinal matches start at 4:30 a.m. ET. If the USA advances, the semifinal matches begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Rugby matches are available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Zach Apple — Swimming

Credit: AP
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck and Zach Apple, celebrate with their medals after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Fresh off his first gold medal, IU graduate Zach Apple is competing in the men's 100 meter freestyle.

Apple will be in Lane 5 in the seventh heat, which is scheduled to start at 6:18 a.m. ET.

The top 16 swimmers from the nine heats will advance to the semifinals, which begin at 9:30 p.m. ET. 

The men's 100 meter freestyle heats will air live on USA Network.

Zach Apple and Drew Kibler — Swimming

Credit: AP
Drew Kibler reacts after the Men's 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 

Zach Apple is also one of the six swimmers on Team USA for the men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay, along with fellow IU swimmer and Carmel native Drew Kibler.

Team USA will swim in Lane 5 of the second heat. The top eight teams will advance to the finals, which takes place at 11:26 p.m. ET. 

The men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay heats will air live on USA Network at 6:54 a.m., and the finals will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Michael Brinegar — Swimming

Credit: Mike Lewis
Michae Brinegar

Columbus native and IU student Michael Brinegar is competing in the men's 800 meter freestyle swimming event.

Brinegar will be in Lane 8 in the fourth heat, which is scheduled to start at 7:46 a.m. ET.

The top eight swimmers from the five heats will advance to the finals, which takes place Wednesday, July 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The men's 800 meter freestyle heats will air live on USA Network.

Chloé Dygert — Cycling

Credit: AP
United States' Chloe Dygert pedals during the women elite race, at the road cycling World Championships in Harrogate, England, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Brownsburg native and former Marian University student Chloé Dygert is competing in her second event at the Tokyo Olympics. 

The women's individual time trial begins at 10:30 p.m. ET with 26 women going for gold.

She placed 31st in the women's road race with a time of 3:58:51 on Sunday, July 25.

Cycling will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

