Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 3

IU student Andrew Capobianco is going for his second medal in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Tuesday, Aug. 3 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Andrew Capobianco — Diving

Andrew Capobianco, a student at Indiana University, is competing in the men's 3-meter springboard diving competition.

The finals of the men's 3-meter springboard event is scheduled for 2 a.m. ET. The event will air live on CNBC and re-air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.

Capobianco narrowly qualified for the semifinals after finishing 17th in the preliminary round with a score of 385.50. He finished 10th in the semifinal, claiming one of the 12 spots in the final.

Tyler Downs, a 17-year-old Purdue recruit from Fishers, finished 23rd in the preliminary round with a score of 348.70 but did not advance to the semifinals.

Capobianco teamed with IU grad Michael Hixon to win a silver medal last week in men's synchronized 3-meter springboard.

Chloé Dygert — Cycling

Chloé Dygert was born in Indianapolis, attended Marian University and now calls Brownsburg home. She'll be competing in her third Olympic event in the women's team pursuit.

Dygert and Team USA faces Great Britain in the first round at 2:44 a.m. ET. The Americans finished third in the qualifying round Monday morning.

If they defeat Great Britain, Team USA will compete for gold Tuesday at 4:26 a.m. ET. If not, the remaining six teams will be ranked by their times in the first round to determine their final race.

The 4,000-meter race will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app. The gold medal race will re-air on NBC Sports Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET.

Dygert placed 31st in the women's road race on July 25. She raced again on July 27, taking seventh place in the final of the women's individual time trial.