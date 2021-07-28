Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, July 29

Lilly King will be going for gold Wednesday night in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Thursday, July 29 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

The U.S. plays Turkey in their third of five games in Pool B of the preliminary round at 8:45 a.m. ET. Team USA has already defeated Argentina and China.

Preliminary rounds of volleyball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Felicia Stancil — Cycling BMX Racing

Indianapolis resident and Marian University graduate Felicia Stancil is competing in her first Olympic Games.

Stancil, who wears No. 6 on her jersey, raced in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

The semifinals are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Riders ranked 1-4 after three runs will qualify for the finals, which takes place at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Cycling BMX racing will air live on CNBC.

Annie Lazor and Lilly King — Swimming

Annie Lazor, who trains at IU, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who lives in Evansville and graduated from IU, are both competing in the women's 200-meter breaststroke event.

The eight fastest swimmers from the two semifinal heats on Wednesday night advanced to the finals, including both Lazor, who qualified third, and King, who finished second in her heat, but qualified fifth overall.

The finals of the women's 200-meter breaststroke will air live on Channel 13.

King won the bronze medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke Monday night. She won gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke and 4x100-meter medley.

Lazor is competing in her first Olympics.