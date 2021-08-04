Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 5

Lynna Irby, Cole Hocker and Sarah Hildebrandt will look to advance to the medal rounds.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Thursday, Aug. 5 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Lynna Irby — Track and Field

Merrillville native and Pike High School graduate Lynna Irby is in the relay pool for the women's 4x400-meter relay event.

Team USA will race in the second heat, which begins at 6:37 a.m. ET., though Irby is not listed on the entry list.

The women's 4x400-meter relay heats will be available to stream on NBCOlymipcs.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

The three fastest teams from each of the two heats, as well as the next two fastest times, will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The finals of the women's 4x400-meter relay event will re-air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 7 on WTHR Channel 13.

Irby won a bronze medal in the inaugural 4x400-meter mixed relay event last week.

The U.S. team of Elija Godwin, Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon won their first qualifying heat on Friday, but were disqualified immediately after the race because Irby was lined up outside the handoff area where she was supposed to take the baton from Godwin.

However, they were reinstated after Olympic officials determined that a race official had placed Irby in the wrong spot - and so it wasn't hers or the team's fault.

The U.S. team won its bronze medal in a time of 3:10.22. Poland was the surprise winner, with the Dominican Republic taking the silver, after also being reinstated.

Cole Hocker — Track and Field

Cole Hocker, a Cathedral High School graduate who runs for the University of Oregon, is competing in the men's 1,500 meters in Tokyo.

Hocker will run in the first semifinal, which is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. ET.

The semifinals of the men's 1,500 meter run will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

The five fastest runners in each of the two semifinals, as well as the next two fastest runners, will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Hocker finished fourth in the first heat, punching his ticket for the semifinals. The top six runners in each heat, plus the next six fastest, automatically qualified for the semifinals.

His final time of 3:36.16 was just 0.16 seconds behind the race winner and only 0.13 seconds ahead of seventh place, though his time would have held up as a qualifier after all three heats were completed.

Sarah Hildebrandt — Wrestling

Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt is competing in her first Olympics in freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class.

Hildebrandt will be Team USA's lone representative in the 16-person event, which begins at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Women's freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class will air live on the Olympic Channel.

If Hildebrandt wins her first round, she will wrestle in the quarterfinals Friday morning.

Hildebrandt has been on the U.S. world team three times and earned a number of medals for her dominant performances.