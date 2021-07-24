Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, July 25

Lilly King, Blake Pieroni and Zach Apple are among a number of athletes with Indiana ties who are set to compete on Sunday in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Sunday, July 24 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Chloé Dygert - Road Cycling

Chloé Dygert is a favorite to take gold in the women's road cycling race.

The race begins at 12 a.m. and it will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com

The event has been dominated by Dutch riders in recent years but Dygert stands a chance to break their streak.

Dygert was born in Indianapolis, attended Marian University and now calls Brownsburg home. She qualified for the Olympics with a win in a time trial at the 2019 World Championships.

She's a dual star in both road and track cycling. The road race will be the first of three events for her at the Games: the road race July 25, time trial July 28 and team pursuit Aug. 2-3.

Coryn Rivera - Road Cycling

Coryn Rivera earned 72 national championship titles across four disciplines: road, track, cyclocross, and mountain bike. She's also the first-ever American to win the Tour of Flanders.

Now, she's off to the Olympics where she'll compete with Chloé Dygert in the road race at 12 a.m. Cycling will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Lilly King - 100m breaststroke

Lilly King will be defending her Rio gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday morning.

King will compete in a preliminary heat of the 100-meter breaststroke at 6:59 a.m. This is one of a number of heats that will be going on throughout the morning. The competition will air live on NBCOlympics.com.

The top swimmers will later compete in one of two semifinal rounds at 9:50 p.m. and 9:56 p.m.

During the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, Lilly King clocked the fastest time in the world in the past four years in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.72.

Zach Apple - 4x100m freestyle relay

Zach Apple, who transferred to IU from Auburn, will compete in the 4x100 freestyle relay at 7:30 a.m.

The men's 4x100m freestyle relay will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com. The final will be live on NBC at 11:05 p.m.

Speed. They. Are. Speed.



Meet the men of the 4x100m freestyle relay.



⚡️ Caeleb Dressel

⚡️ @apple_zach

⚡️ @BPieronigold

⚡️ Brooks Curry pic.twitter.com/ETo3ROmvf4 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 18, 2021

Blake Pieroni - 4x100m freestyle relay

Blake Pieroni will compete with fellow IU grad Zach Apple in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay at 7:30 a.m. Their heat will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com. The final will be live on NBC at 11:05 p.m.

Pieroni made his second Olympic team after bringing medals home from Rio in 2016 while he swam for Indiana University.

Lee Kiefer - Foil fencing

Three-time Olympian Lee Kiefer will compete in women's foil fencing at 5 a.m.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Kiefer will be competing against Canada's Eleanor Harvey. If Kiefer wins, she'll advance to the quarterfinals.

She and her husband, four-time Olympian Gerek Meinhardt, both went to Notre Dame and they're both competing in Tokyo.

Kiefer was the youngest member of the 2009 U.S. Senior World Foil Team. She started fencing at age 5 and in 2011 she was the only athlete in the world to have earned individual podium finishes at the senior, junior and cadet world championships. Six years later, Kiefer became the first American woman to earn a number one foil ranking.

Sabrina Massialas - Foil fencing replacement athlete

Sabrina Massialas is a replacement athlete for women's foil fencing, which starts at 5 a.m. on NBCOlympics.com.

She went to the University of Notre Dame and this will be her first Olympic appearance. Massialas won gold at the 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China, and she was the first U.S. athlete in any weapon ever to win gold at the Youth Olympic Games.

Mariel Zagunis - Sabre fencing

Mariel Zagunis, 35, of Beaverton, Oregon, is the most decorated U.S. fencer. She'll be competing in sabre fencing at 8 p.m.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

The Notre Dame graduate went to her first Olympics in 2004, when she was upgraded from a replacement athlete and went on to become the first U.S. fencer in 100 years to claim a gold medal. She defended that gold medal in 2008 and also won bronze medals in 2008 and 2016.

Francesa Russo

The University of Notre Dame's Francesca Russo will be the sabre fencing replacement athlete. This is her first Olympic appearance.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Nick Itkin - Foil fencing

Nick Itkin is one of Team USA's top men's foil fencers. He'll be competing in men's foil fencing at 8 p.m. The competition for this event starts at 8 p.m.

Itkin is a junior at Notre Dame. He's won two individual NCAA titles and two team titles for the Irish. He took the fencing world by storm beating some of the world's top fencers.

This will be Itkin's first Olympic Games. He'll be competing both individually and in a team event.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Gerek Meinhardt - Foil fencing

The University of Notre Dame's Gerek Meinhardt will compete for Team USA in foil fencing on Sunday. The competition starts at 8 p.m. on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Meinhardt is a four-time Olympian and an extremely decorated fencer. He started fencing at age 9. He was introduced to the sport after taking a piano lesson from fencing coach Greg Massialas' wife. In 2007, he became the first U.S. men's fencer ever to qualify for the cadet, junior and senior world teams all in the same year.