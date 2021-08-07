Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 8

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews is seeking her first gold medal Sunday morning.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Sunday, Aug. 8 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

Team USA will go for gold against Brazil in the finals, which is scheduled to start at 12:30 a.m. ET.

The gold medal match will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

The U.S. defeated Serbia in the semifinals, the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals and finished first in Pool B of the preliminary round with a 4-1 record after beating Argentina, China, Turkey, and Italy but losing to ROC.