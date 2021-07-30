Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 31

Evansville native and IU graduate Lilly King will look to add to her silver and bronze medals at this year's Games.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Saturday, July 31 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Mariel Zagunis — Fencing

University of Notre Dame graduate and five-time Olympian Mariel Zagunis is one of three Americans competing in the women's sabre team fencing event.

The U.S. lost to France in the quarterfinals late Friday and are now facing China to determine fifth to eighth place in the standings. If they win, they will face the winner of Japan-Hungary. If they lose, they will face the loser of that match.

The women's sabre team fencing event will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Fellow University of Notre Dame graduate Francesca Russo is the reserve member for the U.S. women's sabre team.

In the team competition, each team has three members and one in reserve, competing in a round-robin format. There are nine sets of three-minute rounds with a maximum of five points for each round. The first team to score 45 points, or the team with the highest score after all nine rounds, is the winner. The other team is eliminated.

Zagunis won gold medals in individual in 2004 (Athens) and 2008 (Beijing), as well as bronze medals in team in 2008 (Beijing) and 2016 (Rio).

She placed fifth in the individual in Tokyo, losing to Sofya Velikaya, of ROC, 15-8.

Lynna Irby — Track & Field

Merrillville native and Pike High School graduate Lynna Irby is competing in her first Olympics in the inaugural 4x400-meter relay mixed event.

The U.S. will compete in the finals, which is scheduled to start at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The finals of the 4x400-meter relay mixed event will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

The U.S. team was initially disqualified during the first qualifying heat Friday morning for what officials said was an illegal pass between Irby and teammate Elija Godwin. The ruling said Irby had positioned herself “outside” the zone to receive the baton from Godwin.

The AP reports the U.S. team appealed and was reinstated and placed directly into the final. USA Track and Field did not give details of the reason for the appeal.

Nick Itkin and Gerek Meinhardt — Fencing

Nick Itkin, a current student at the University of Notre Dame, and Gerek Meinhardt, a four-time Olympian and University of Notre Dame graduate, are two of three Americans competing in the men's foil team fencing event.

The Round of 16 match starts at 8 p.m. ET. If the U.S. advances past the quarterfinals and semifinals, the gold medal match is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1 at 6:50 a.m. ET.

The men's foil team fencing event will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

In the team competition, each team has three members and one in reserve, competing in a round-robin format. There are nine sets of three-minute rounds with a maximum of five points for each round. The first team to score 45 points, or the team with the highest score after all nine rounds, is the winner. The other team is eliminated.

Itkin placed 12th in the foil individual tournament in Tokyo, losing to Kirill Borodachev, of ROC, 15-13, while Meinhardt finished 17th, losing to Vladislav Mylnikov, of ROC, 15-11.

Meinhardt won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games in the foil team event.

Lilly King — Swimming

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, an Evansville native who graduated from IU, is competing in the women's 4x100-meter medley swimming event.

The U.S. will swim in Lane 5 in the finals, which is scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. ET.

The finals of the 4x100-meter medley event will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Team USA will compete for gold against Australia, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, ROC and Sweden.

The U.S. had the second fastest time in the heats Friday morning with a time of 3:55.18 to advance to the finals, finishing 0.01 seconds behind Canada. King swam her lap in 1:05.51.

King won silver in the women's 200-meter breaststroke Thursday night. She won the bronze medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke Monday night.

In 2016, King won gold medals at the Rio Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke and 4x100-meter medley.