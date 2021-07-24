x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 24

Swimmer Jake Mitchell, tennis player Rajeev Ram, basketball player Jackie Young and more compete on Saturday in Tokyo.
Credit: AP
Jake Mitchell reacts after his lone men's 400 freestyle qualifying heat during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana. 

RELATED: Meet the Hoosiers going for gold at this year's Olympics

RELATED: Indiana is among states with most Olympians

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Saturday, July 24 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Rajeev Ram — Tennis

Carmel High School graduate Rajeev Ram is competing in the men's doubles competition.

Ram and partner Frances Tiafoe play No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The match will be the third on Court 10, which means it will start Saturday, July 24 at roughly 2 a.m. ET.

Ram won a silver medal at the 2016 London Games in mixed doubles alongside Venus Williams.

Tennis will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

Credit: AP
Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain return to Kevin Krawietz of Germany and Andreas Mies of Germany during their doubles tennis match at the ATP World Finals tennis tournament at the O2 arena in London, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Jackie Young — 3-on-3 Women's Basketball

Princeton, Indiana native and former University of Notre Dame student Jackie Young was a late replacement in the 3-on-3 women's basketball tournament after Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas.

Young, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum face France on Saturday, July 24 at 4:55 a.m. ET.

The top two teams in the eight-team pool qualify for the semifinals. Then, the next four teams qualify for the quarterfinals. The remaining two teams are eliminated.

3-on-3 women's basketball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, July 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Aces won 66-58.

RELATED: Rules of the Game: 3-on-3 basketball

Jake Mitchell — Swimming

Credit: Mike Lewis
Jake Mitchell

Carmel High School graduate Jake Mitchell is competing in the fifth heat of the men's 400-meter freestyle on Saturday, July 24 at 7 a.m. ET. on USA Network.

The eight fastest swimmers from five heats will advance to the final, which takes place Saturday, July 24 at 9:52 p.m. ET., which will air on WTHR Channel 13.

Credit: AP
Jake Mitchell reacts after his lone men's 400 freestyle qualifying heat during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Lee Kiefer — Fencing

Three-time Olympian and University of Notre Dame graduate Lee Kiefer is seeking her first medal in foil fencing after finishing 10th in Rio and fifth in London.

The women's foil individual tournament begins Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Kiefer was the youngest member of the 2009 U.S. Senior World Foil Team. She started fencing at age 5, and in 2011, she was the only athlete in the world to have earned individual podium finishes at the senior, junior and cadet world championships. Six years later, Kiefer became the first American woman to earn a No. 1 foil ranking.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.  

Credit: AP/Martin Meji
Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates her victory after facing Zi Jia Guo of Canada in a women's foil individual gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

RELATED: Rules of the Game: Fencing

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

The U.S. plays their first of five games in Pool B of the preliminary round against Argentina on Saturday, July 24 at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Preliminary rounds of volleyball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app. 

Credit: USA Volleyball
Annie Drews

RELATED: Rules of the Game: Volleyball and Beach Volleyball

What other people are reading: 