Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, July 24

Swimmer Jake Mitchell, tennis player Rajeev Ram, basketball player Jackie Young and more compete on Saturday in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Saturday, July 24 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Rajeev Ram — Tennis

Carmel High School graduate Rajeev Ram is competing in the men's doubles competition.

Ram and partner Frances Tiafoe play No. 6 seed Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The match will be the third on Court 10, which means it will start Saturday, July 24 at roughly 2 a.m. ET.

Ram won a silver medal at the 2016 London Games in mixed doubles alongside Venus Williams.

Tennis will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

Jackie Young — 3-on-3 Women's Basketball

Princeton, Indiana native and former University of Notre Dame student Jackie Young was a late replacement in the 3-on-3 women's basketball tournament after Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas.

Young, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum face France on Saturday, July 24 at 4:55 a.m. ET.

The top two teams in the eight-team pool qualify for the semifinals. Then, the next four teams qualify for the quarterfinals. The remaining two teams are eliminated.

3-on-3 women's basketball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

Jake Mitchell — Swimming

Carmel High School graduate Jake Mitchell is competing in the fifth heat of the men's 400-meter freestyle on Saturday, July 24 at 7 a.m. ET. on USA Network.

The eight fastest swimmers from five heats will advance to the final, which takes place Saturday, July 24 at 9:52 p.m. ET., which will air on WTHR Channel 13.

Lee Kiefer — Fencing

Three-time Olympian and University of Notre Dame graduate Lee Kiefer is seeking her first medal in foil fencing after finishing 10th in Rio and fifth in London.

The women's foil individual tournament begins Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Kiefer was the youngest member of the 2009 U.S. Senior World Foil Team. She started fencing at age 5, and in 2011, she was the only athlete in the world to have earned individual podium finishes at the senior, junior and cadet world championships. Six years later, Kiefer became the first American woman to earn a No. 1 foil ranking.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

The U.S. plays their first of five games in Pool B of the preliminary round against Argentina on Saturday, July 24 at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Preliminary rounds of volleyball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.