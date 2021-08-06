Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 7

Medals are on the line in Saturday's action.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Saturday, Aug. 7 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Brandon Loschiavo — Diving

Purdue University student Brandon Loschiavo is competing in his first Olympics in the men's 10-meter platform diving event.

Loschiavo competed in the semifinals Friday night.

The top 12 divers advanced to the finals, which is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. ET.

The finals of the men's 10-meter platform diving will air live on USA Network and re-air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. on WTHR Channel 13.

Loschiavo finished 11th out of 29 divers in the preliminary round Friday morning with a score of 403.85.

Sarah Hildebrandt — Wrestling

Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt is competing in her first Olympics in freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class as Team USA's lone representative in the 16-person event.

Hildebrandt will go for bronze shortly after 7:55 a.m. ET, against the repechage winner between Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, of Cuba, and Oksana Livach, of Ukraine. There are two bronze medal winners in wrestling events.

Women's freestyle wrestling matches in the 50-kilogram weight class air live on the Olympic Channel.

After winning her first two matches, Hildebrant lost in the semifinals Friday morning to Yanan Sun, of China.

Cole Hocker — Track and Field

Cole Hocker, a Cathedral High School graduate who runs for the University of Oregon, is competing in the men's 1,500 meters in Tokyo.

Hocker is one of 13 men going for gold in the finals, which is scheduled to start at 7:40 a.m. ET.

The finals of the men's 1,500 meters event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports mobile app and Peacock.

Hocker ran his personal-best time of 3:33.87 in the semifinals Thursday morning.

Lynna Irby — Track and Field

Merrillville native and Pike High School graduate Lynna Irby is in the relay pool for the women's 4x400-meter relay event.

Team USA is going for its seventh consecutive gold medal in the event, which is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The finals of the women's 4x400-meter relay event will be available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports mobile app and Peacock.

Team USA finished first in the second heat Thursday morning with a time of 3:20.86 to advance to the finals. Irby ran her leg in 50.34 seconds and was joined by Kaylin Whitney, Wadeline Jonathas and Kendall Ellis.

Irby won a bronze medal in the inaugural 4x400-meter mixed relay event last week.

The U.S. team of Elija Godwin, Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon won their first qualifying heat, but were disqualified immediately after the race because Irby was lined up outside the handoff area where she was supposed to take the baton from Godwin.

However, they were reinstated after Olympic officials determined that a race official had placed Irby in the wrong spot — and so it wasn't hers or the team's fault.

The U.S. team won its bronze medal in a time of 3:10.22. Poland was the surprise winner, with the Dominican Republic taking the silver, after also being reinstated.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd — Basketball

Team USA is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball.

South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith and University of Notre Dame graduate Jewell Loyd are part of the 12-person roster.

Team USA will go for gold against Japan in the finals, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The gold medal game will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

The U.S. previously beat Japan 86-69 in Group B of the preliminary round on July 30. Loyd scored 12 points in the win, but Diggins-Smith did not play.

The U.S. defeated Serbia in the semifinals, Australia in the quarterfinals and went undefeated in Group B of the preliminary round, with wins against France, Japan and Nigeria.