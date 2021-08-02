Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, Aug. 2

Tyler Downs and Andrew Capobianco will compete in men's 3-meter springboard. Plus, Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith will take on France in women's basketball.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Monday, Aug. 2 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Tyler Downs and Andrew Capobianco - Diving

Tyler Downs, a 17-year-old Purdue recruit from Fishers, and Andrew Capobianco, a student at Indiana University, will compete in the preliminary round of the men's 3-meter springboard competition at 2 a.m. Monday. The top 18 divers will qualify for the semifinal, which begins at 9 p.m. Monday.

Preliminary rounds of the Men's 3-meter Springboard prelims will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Downs and Capobianco both secured their ticket to Tokyo by besting the three-time Olympian and gold medalist from Noblesville, David Boudia.

This is Capobianco's second event in Tokyo. He and IU grad Michael Hixon won a silver medal Wednesday in men's synchronized 3-meter springboard.

Cole Hocker - Track & Field

Cole Hocker, a Cathedral High School graduate who runs for the University of Oregon, will be running in the 1,500-meter race in Tokyo.

He'll run the first heat of the 1,500-meter event on Monday at 8:05 p.m. Coverage of this race can be watched on CNBC and NBCOlympics.com.

Hocker won the 1,500 meters at the U.S. track and field trials.

He also won the NCAA title in the event two weeks before the Olympic Trials, besting Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse, who also made Team USA by finishing third at the trials.

Chloé Dygert - Cycling

Chloé Dygert was born in Indianapolis, attended Marian University and now calls Brownsburg home. She'll be competing in her third Olympic event on Monday.

Dygert will compete in the qualifying round of the women's team pursuit race at 2:30 a.m. Monday. The 4,000-meter race will be available to watch on NBCOlympics.com.

Dygert placed 31st in the women's road race on July 25. She raced again on July 27 when she took seventh place in the final of the women's individual time trial.

She qualified for the Olympics with a win in a time trial at the 2019 World Championships. She was positioned to be a favorite to take gold. However, while she was trying to defend her world title last September, Dygert suffered a leg injury. Dygert won the women’s time trial at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on June 17 and showed she had recovered from her injury.

Kara Winger - Track & Field

Three-time Olympic javelin thrower Kara Winger will start competition in her fourth Olympic games Monday.

Winger will compete in the qualifying round of the women's javelin throw at 8:20 p.m. This event will be available to watch on NBCOlympics.com.

Winger is a Purdue University graduate who was inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. She was still at Purdue when she qualified for her first Olympic Games in 2008.

Winger ended up being a three-time Big Ten champion, two-time NCAA All-American and an NCAA runner-up in 2009.

Kayla Miracle

Culver, Indiana native Kayla Miracle will compete in Olympic freestyle wrestling in the 62-kilogram weight class at 10 p.m. Monday. That event will be available to watch on NBCOlympics.com.

Miracle went to Culver Academies, where she qualified for state through competition against boys. Since then, she's taken home a slew of wins including three consecutive U.S. Open championships.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd - Women's Basketball

Skylar Diggins-Smith will be on the court with some of the most decorated stars of international basketball shooting for Team USA’s seventh consecutive gold medal. She will be joined by fellow University of Notre Dame graduate, Jewell Loyd.