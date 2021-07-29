Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 30

Several Hoosiers will look to advance to medal rounds on Friday.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Friday, July 30 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd — Basketball

Team USA is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball.

South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith and University of Notre Dame graduate Jewell Loyd are part of the 12-person roster.

The team plays Japan at 12:40 a.m. ET in their second game in Group B of the preliminary round. Team USA defeated Nigeria on Tuesday.

Team USA's final preliminary game before the knockout rounds is Monday, Aug. 2 at 12:40 a.m. ET vs. France.

Lynna Irby — Track & Field

Merrillville native and Pike High School graduate Lynna Irby is competing in her first Olympics in the inaugural 4x400-meter relay mixed event.

Irby will represent Team USA alongside Taylor Manson, Bryce Deadmon and Elija Goodwin.

The U.S. will start in Lane 3 of the first heat, which is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. ET.

The 4x400-meter relay mixed heats will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

The first three teams in each heat and the next two fastest teams will qualify for the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at 8:35 p.m. ET.

The finals of the 4x400-meter relay mixed event will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Michael Brinegar — Swimming

Columbus native and IU student Michael Brinegar is competing in the men's 1500-meter freestyle swimming event.

Brinegar will swim in Lane 6 of the second heat, which is scheduled to start at 7:06 a.m. ET.

The 1500-meter freestyle heats will air live on USA Network.

The eight fastest swimmers from the four heats will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at 9:44 p.m. ET.

The finals of the 1500-meter freestyle event will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Brinegar also competed in the 800-meter freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics. He finished seventh in his heat with a time of 7:53.00 but did not advance to the finals.

Lilly King — Swimming

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, an Evansville native who graduated from IU, is competing in the women's 4x100-meter medley swimming event.

The U.S. will swim in Lane 4 of the second heat, which is scheduled to start at 8:03 a.m. ET.

The 4x100-meter medley heats will air live on USA Network.

The eight fastest teams from the two heats will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

The finals of the 4x100-meter medley event will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

King won silver in the women's 200-meter breaststroke Thursday night. She won the bronze medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke Monday night.

In 2016, King won gold medals at the Rio Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke and 4x100-meter medley.

Rachel Dincoff — Track & Field

Rachel Dincoff, of Auburn, Indiana, is competing in her first Olympics in the women's discus throw event.

Qualification rounds with 32 competitors begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air live on USA Network.

The 12 furthest throwers will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2 at 7 a.m. ET.

The finals of the women's discus throw will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app. The event will be replayed in primetime on WTHR Channel 13 Monday night.

Dincoff finished third in the women's discus final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials last month.

Mariel Zagunis — Fencing

University of Notre Dame graduate and five-time Olympian Mariel Zagunis is one of three Americans competing in the women's sabre team fencing event.

The Round of 16 match starts at 9 p.m. ET. If the U.S. advances past the quarterfinals and semifinals, the gold medal match is scheduled for Saturday, July 31 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Fellow University of Notre Dame graduate Francesca Russo is the reserve member for the U.S. women's sabre team.

In the team competition, each team has three members and one in reserve, competing in a round-robin format. There are nine sets of three-minute rounds with a maximum of five points for each round. The first team to score 45 points, or the team with the highest score after all nine rounds, is the winner. The other team is eliminated.

Zagunis won gold medals in individual in 2004 (Athens) and 2008 (Beijing), as well as bronze medals in team in 2008 (Beijing) and 2016 (Rio).

She placed fifth in the individual in Tokyo, losing to Sofya Velikaya, of ROC, 15-8.

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

The U.S. plays ROC in their fourth of five games in Pool B of the preliminary round at 10:05 p.m. ET. Team USA has already defeated Argentina, China and Turkey.

Preliminary rounds of volleyball will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.