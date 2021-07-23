Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23

University of Notre Dame graduates and sisters Kelley and Courtney Hurley are competing in fencing Friday night.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Friday, July 23 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Kelley Hurley — Fencing

University of Notre Dame graduate Kelley Hurley begins her Olympic campaign in fencing Friday, July 23 at 9:25 p.m. ET.

The three-time Olympian and bronze medalist faces Erika Kirpu, of Estonia, in the Round of 32 in the Women's Épée Individual.

The event continues through the night. The gold medal match takes place Saturday, July 24 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Courtney Hurley — Fencing

Kelley's sister — and fellow University of Notre Dame graduate — Courtney Hurley is competing in fencing Friday, July 23 at 9:55 p.m. ET.

The two-time Olympian and bronze medalist faces Mingye Zhu, of China, in the Round of 32 in the Women's Épée Individual.

The event continues through the night. The gold medal match takes place Saturday, July 24 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.