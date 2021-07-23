x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23

University of Notre Dame graduates and sisters Kelley and Courtney Hurley are competing in fencing Friday night.
Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero
Women Olympic fencing team member Courtney Hurley prepares to training during the U.S. Fencing Championships in Dallas Thursday, June 30, 2016.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

RELATED: Meet the Hoosiers going for gold at this year's Olympics

RELATED: Indiana is among states with most Olympians

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Friday, July 23 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Kelley Hurley — Fencing

Credit: University of Notre Dame
Kelley Hurley, University of Notre Dame graduate.

University of Notre Dame graduate Kelley Hurley begins her Olympic campaign in fencing Friday, July 23 at 9:25 p.m. ET.

The three-time Olympian and bronze medalist faces Erika Kirpu, of Estonia, in the Round of 32 in the Women's Épée Individual.

The event continues through the night. The gold medal match takes place Saturday, July 24 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Kelley Hurley of the United States, wears her mask as she competes with Nathalie Moellhausen of Brazil in the women's individual epee fencing event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016.

RELATED: Rules of the Game: Fencing

Courtney Hurley — Fencing

Credit: University of Notre Dame
Courtney Hurley, University of Notre Dame.

Kelley's sister — and fellow University of Notre Dame graduate — Courtney Hurley is competing in fencing Friday, July 23 at 9:55 p.m. ET.

The two-time Olympian and bronze medalist faces Mingye Zhu, of China, in the Round of 32 in the Women's Épée Individual.

The event continues through the night. The gold medal match takes place Saturday, July 24 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com.

Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero
Women Olympic fencing team member Courtney Hurley prepares to training during the U.S. Fencing Championships in Dallas Thursday, June 30, 2016.

What other people are reading: 