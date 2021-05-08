x
Olympics

Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Aug. 6

Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame will be well-represented among Hoosier athletes on Friday.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

RELATED: Meet the Hoosiers going for gold at this year's Olympics

RELATED: Indiana is among states with most Olympians

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Friday, Aug. 6 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Credit: AP/Frank Augstein
United States' Andrea Drews, left, spikes the ball past Dominican Republic's Bethania de la Cruz de Pena during the women's volleyball quarterfinal match between Dominican Republic and United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

Team USA is competing against Serbia in the semifinals, which is scheduled to start at midnight ET. The winner will advance to the gold medal match against the winner between Brazil and the Republic of Korea.

The U.S. vs. Serbia semifinal match will air live on USA Network.

The gold medal match is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at 12:30 a.m. ET and will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Team USA beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Drews scored 21 points in the victory.

The U.S. finished first in Pool B of the preliminary round with a 4-1 record after beating Argentina, China, Turkey, and Italy but losing to ROC.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd — Basketball

Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall
France's Marine Johannes (23), left, drives to the basket past United States' Skylar Diggins-Smith (5) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Team USA is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball.

South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith and University of Notre Dame graduate Jewell Loyd are part of the 12-person roster.

Team USA is competing against Serbia in the semifinals, which is scheduled to start at 12:40 a.m. ET. The winner will advance to the gold medal game against the winner between Japan and France, both of whom the U.S. defeated in the preliminary round.

The U.S. vs. Serbia semifinal game will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Credit: AP/Eric Gay
United States' Jewell Loyd (4), left, drives around France's Sarah Michel (10) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET and will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Team USA defeated Australia 79-55 in the quarterfinals. Diggins-Smith had 4 points, while Loyd did not score in the team's win.

The U.S. went undefeated in Group B of the preliminary round, with wins against France, Japan and Nigeria.

Brandon Loschiavo — Diving

Credit: AP
United States' Brandon Loschiavo competes during the semifinals of the men's 10m platform diving competitions at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Purdue University student Brandon Loschiavo is competing in his first Olympics in the men's 10-meter platform diving event.

Loschiavo is one of 29 divers competing in the preliminary round, which is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. ET.

RELATED: The most entertaining diving facial expressions from the Tokyo Games

The preliminary round of the men's 10-meter platform diving will air live on USA Network.

The top 18 divers will advance to the semifinals, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The semifinals of the men's 10-meter platform diving will air live on USA Network.

RELATED: All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The top 12 divers will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 a.m. ET.

The finals of the men's 10-meter platform diving will air live on USA Network and re-air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. on WTHR Channel 13.

Loschiavo is a five-time national champion, with four wins in synchronized 10-meter diving and one title for individual 10-meter diving.

Sarah Hildebrandt — Wrestling

Credit: AP
Sarah Hildebrandt of the U.S. celebrates with an American flag after defeating Venezuela's Betzabeth Arguello to win gold in their women's 53kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt is competing in her first Olympics in freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class.

Hildebrandt is Team USA's lone representative in the 16-person event.

She defeated Evin Demirhan of Turkey in the first round Thursday night, then defeated Miglena Georgieva Selishka of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals, setting up a semifinals match against Sun Yanan of China.

RELATED: 'I want that medal' | Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt starts first Olympic medal quest Thursday night

The semifinals of women's freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class are the fifth and sixth matches scheduled to start after 5:15 a.m. ET.

Women's freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class will air live on the Olympic Channel.

The finals is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 sometime after 5:45 a.m. ET.

Hildebrandt has been on the U.S. world team three times and earned a number of medals for her dominant performances.

Molly Seidel — Track and Field

Credit: AP Photo/John Amis
Molly Seidel finishes second in the women's U.S. Olympic marathon trials, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta.

University of Notre Dame graduate Molly Seidel is competing in her first Olympics in the women's marathon event.

The 2016 college graduate is racing against 87 other women in the event, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.

Seidel is ranked No. 199 in the world, and her personal best time is 2:25:13. 

Seidel finished second in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials with a time of 2:27:31.

