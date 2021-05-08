Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, Aug. 6

Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame will be well-represented among Hoosier athletes on Friday.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Friday, Aug. 6 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Annie Drews — Volleyball

Elkhart native and Purdue University graduate Annie Drews joins the U.S. women's volleyball team for her first Olympics.

Team USA is competing against Serbia in the semifinals, which is scheduled to start at midnight ET. The winner will advance to the gold medal match against the winner between Brazil and the Republic of Korea.

The U.S. vs. Serbia semifinal match will air live on USA Network.

The gold medal match is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at 12:30 a.m. ET and will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Team USA beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Drews scored 21 points in the victory.

The U.S. finished first in Pool B of the preliminary round with a 4-1 record after beating Argentina, China, Turkey, and Italy but losing to ROC.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd — Basketball

Team USA is seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball.

South Bend native and University of Notre Dame graduate Skylar Diggins-Smith and University of Notre Dame graduate Jewell Loyd are part of the 12-person roster.

Team USA is competing against Serbia in the semifinals, which is scheduled to start at 12:40 a.m. ET. The winner will advance to the gold medal game against the winner between Japan and France, both of whom the U.S. defeated in the preliminary round.

The U.S. vs. Serbia semifinal game will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

The gold medal game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET and will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Team USA defeated Australia 79-55 in the quarterfinals. Diggins-Smith had 4 points, while Loyd did not score in the team's win.

The U.S. went undefeated in Group B of the preliminary round, with wins against France, Japan and Nigeria.

Brandon Loschiavo — Diving

Purdue University student Brandon Loschiavo is competing in his first Olympics in the men's 10-meter platform diving event.

Loschiavo is one of 29 divers competing in the preliminary round, which is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. ET.

The preliminary round of the men's 10-meter platform diving will air live on USA Network.

The top 18 divers will advance to the semifinals, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The semifinals of the men's 10-meter platform diving will air live on USA Network.

The top 12 divers will advance to the finals, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 a.m. ET.

The finals of the men's 10-meter platform diving will air live on USA Network and re-air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. on WTHR Channel 13.

Loschiavo is a five-time national champion, with four wins in synchronized 10-meter diving and one title for individual 10-meter diving.

Sarah Hildebrandt — Wrestling

Granger native Sarah Hildebrandt is competing in her first Olympics in freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class.

Hildebrandt is Team USA's lone representative in the 16-person event.

She defeated Evin Demirhan of Turkey in the first round Thursday night, then defeated Miglena Georgieva Selishka of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals, setting up a semifinals match against Sun Yanan of China.

The semifinals of women's freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class are the fifth and sixth matches scheduled to start after 5:15 a.m. ET.

Women's freestyle wrestling in the 50-kilogram weight class will air live on the Olympic Channel.

The finals is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 sometime after 5:45 a.m. ET.

Hildebrandt has been on the U.S. world team three times and earned a number of medals for her dominant performances.

Molly Seidel — Track and Field

University of Notre Dame graduate Molly Seidel is competing in her first Olympics in the women's marathon event.

The 2016 college graduate is racing against 87 other women in the event, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.

Seidel is ranked No. 199 in the world, and her personal best time is 2:25:13.

Seidel finished second in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials with a time of 2:27:31.