Hoosiers Goepper, Schoenfeld nominated for US Olympic ski team

When the USOC confirms their nominations, Nick Goepper will compete in slopestyle and big air, while Justin Schoenfeld will compete in freestyle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hoosiers, who both hail from Lawrenceburg, are set to represent Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced their nominations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Friday. The U.S. Olympics & Paralympic Committee will confirm their nominations when it formally announces the U.S. Olympic Team.

Two-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper is nominated for the slopestyle and big air teams. First-time Olympian Justin Schoenfeld is set to be a part of the freestyle team.

After winning bronze and silver at the previous two Olympic Games, Goepper is hoping to leaving Beijing with gold.

"You ask me what do I have left to prove, well, the writing's on the wall," Goepper said of his missing gold medal.

While he grew up at Perfect North Slopes in southern Indiana, Goepper now trains in Park City, Utah on a homemade ski ramp and a trampoline. He tries to keep the training light and fun. He doesn't want to get caught up in all the pressure that comes with being an Olympian.

"Only sometimes does it feel like training. Mostly, it's a ton of fun," Goepper told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro in October 2021. "I have a new coach this year and I am skiing with some great people, great friends, people in my group."