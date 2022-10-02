'You've made your state proud': Gov. Holcomb cheering on Hoosier athletes at Winter Olympics

Gov. Eric Holcomb congratulated the Hoosier athletes in an 18-second video posted to his social media accounts Friday afternoon.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb acknowledged the Hoosier athletes competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday.

"With the 2022 Winter Olympics already underway, I couldn't be more thrilled to cheer on our Hoosier athletes who are representing Indiana and Team USA on the world stage. You've made your state proud. Best of luck," Holcomb said in the 18-second video.

Lawrenceburg resident Justin Schoenefeld won a gold medal Thursday in his first Olympics, alongside Ashley Caldwell and Christopher Lillis, in the first-ever mixed team aerials event. Lillis' back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. title was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.

Schoenefeld, who is the first Hoosier to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics, earned a spot on the U.S. Ski Team after getting three wins on the NorAm tour in 2018. In 2021, he competed in the World Championships and finished 17th in the aerials.

He is also competing in the Freestyle Skiing Men's Aerials, in which qualifications start Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 a.m. ET.

Two-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, who was born in Fort Wayne but grew up at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, is competing in two events at the Winter Olympics.

In the Men's Freeski Big Air, Goepper finished 22nd in qualifications, with a combined score of 127.75 in two of his three runs (78.25, 49.50, 21.75). The top 12 advanced to the final.