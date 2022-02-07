Fishers gold medalist Noah Malone honored at Indiana Statehouse

A resolution was read recognizing the Hamilton Southeastern graduate for his performance at last year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

INDIANAPOLIS — The accolades keep coming for Noah Malone.

The Fishers native, who won a gold medal and two silver medals at last summer's Paralympic Games in Tokyo, was honored with a resolution read at the Indiana Statehouse Monday.

Malone and his family were on hand as part of ISU Day at the Statehouse, where Indiana State students visited with lawmakers while promoting their campus organizations and research. Malone is a sophomore at Indiana State.

Sen. Kyle Walker, a Republican from District 31, who represents parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, read the resolution, which recognized "Malone's inimitable spirit, perseverance through adversity and general excellence."

The Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate won silver medals in the 100- and 400-meter individual events and won gold as a member of the world record-setting team in the mixed 4x100 meter relay at last summer's Paralympic Games.

My first Paralympic Games has been a special one. Silver in the 100, silver in the 400 with 47.93, and proud to be apart of the world record setting relay team winning Gold. This will be an experience I will never forget and it’s only just getting started.🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/F32mfnVqCK — Noah Malone (@NoahMalone13) September 5, 2021

Malone lost most of his eyesight when he was diagnosed with Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy when he was 13 years old. He told 13News last summer the condition "strips away most of my central vision and leaves me with peripheral vision outside of my eyes, so I can see in the corners of my eyes a little bit and just around the central part of my eye."

He used track to keep himself motivated into high school, something he picked up from his father.

“He just said, 'Find something to keep you motivated.' For me, that was track. I had goals of becoming a state champion, going D1, all these different goals for track, and I didn’t really want my vision to get in the way of that," said Malone.