Fishers gold medalist Noah Malone honored at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The accolades keep coming for Noah Malone.
The Fishers native, who won a gold medal and two silver medals at last summer's Paralympic Games in Tokyo, was honored with a resolution read at the Indiana Statehouse Monday.
(NOTE: The video in the player above is from Noah Malone's return from Tokyo in Sept. 2021.)
Malone and his family were on hand as part of ISU Day at the Statehouse, where Indiana State students visited with lawmakers while promoting their campus organizations and research. Malone is a sophomore at Indiana State.
Sen. Kyle Walker, a Republican from District 31, who represents parts of Hamilton and Marion counties, read the resolution, which recognized "Malone's inimitable spirit, perseverance through adversity and general excellence."
The Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate won silver medals in the 100- and 400-meter individual events and won gold as a member of the world record-setting team in the mixed 4x100 meter relay at last summer's Paralympic Games.
Malone lost most of his eyesight when he was diagnosed with Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy when he was 13 years old. He told 13News last summer the condition "strips away most of my central vision and leaves me with peripheral vision outside of my eyes, so I can see in the corners of my eyes a little bit and just around the central part of my eye."
He used track to keep himself motivated into high school, something he picked up from his father.
“He just said, 'Find something to keep you motivated.' For me, that was track. I had goals of becoming a state champion, going D1, all these different goals for track, and I didn’t really want my vision to get in the way of that," said Malone.
Malone recently started his sophomore season at ISU at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational on January 29.