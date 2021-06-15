Carmel's Drew Kibler qualifies for Tokyo Games; IU's Lilly King dominant

Drew Kibler is the first Carmel swimmer to make the Olympics.

OMAHA, Neb. — Carmel's Drew Kibler is headed to Tokyo!

Kibler finished third in the men's 200 freestyle Tuesday night at the U.S. Swimming Trials with a time of 1:45.92. He's the first Carmel swimmer to ever reach the Olympics.

Kibler's time, his personal best, ensures he'll be part of the United States' 4x200-meter freestyle relay team in Tokyo. Kibler currently represents Longhorn Aquatics at the University of Texas.

4 Tokyo bound in 1 race.



Kieran Smith wins the men's 200m free final and will be joined by Townley Haas, Drew Kibler and Andrew Seliskar at the #TokyoOlympics!@USASwimming | #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/oaEDr3JFZm — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 16, 2021

Blake Pieroni, a Chesterton native who swims for Indiana University and was part of Team USA in 2016, finished seventh in the final and did not qualify for a return trip to the Olympics.