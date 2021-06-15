x
Carmel's Drew Kibler qualifies for Tokyo Games; IU's Lilly King dominant

Drew Kibler is the first Carmel swimmer to make the Olympics.

OMAHA, Neb. — Carmel's Drew Kibler is headed to Tokyo!

Kibler finished third in the men's 200 freestyle Tuesday night at the U.S. Swimming Trials with a time of 1:45.92. He's the first Carmel swimmer to ever reach the Olympics.

Kibler's time, his personal best, ensures he'll be part of the United States' 4x200-meter freestyle relay team in Tokyo. Kibler currently represents Longhorn Aquatics at the University of Texas.

Blake Pieroni, a Chesterton native who swims for Indiana University and was part of Team USA in 2016, finished seventh in the final and did not qualify for a return trip to the Olympics.

Lilly King easily punched her ticket to Tokyo in the 100-meter breaststroke, topping second-place finisher Lydia Jacoby by nearly a half-second with a time of 1:04.79. Annie Lazor, who trains at IU, and South Bend native Bethany Galat finished third and fourth, respectively, just missing a spot on the U.S. team. 

Credit: AP
Lilly King reacts after winning the women's 100 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)