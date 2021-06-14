David Boudia does not qualify for 4th Olympic Games

David Boudia finished third in Sunday's trials, so he'll miss going to his fourth Olympic games.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are a lot of Hoosier connections for diving in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo. In fact, the entire men's diving team for Team USA has some sort of connection to Indiana.

But one of the most decorated Hoosier Olympians, who we've watched compete for years, will not be going to Toyko.

David Boudia finished third in Sunday's trials, so he'll miss going to his fourth Olympic games.

A hug after Sunday's trials represents the passing of a torch.

It came from one Indiana star, David Boudia, to the next generation of Hoosier Olympians, Tyler Downs.

Boudia, the 32-year-old gold medalist from Noblesville, will not be competing in his fourth Olympic games.

"I definitely have so much respect for David, not only for what he's done in diving, but I saw an interview the other day and someone asked him how he felt going into the final and he just kind of said no matter how it goes, he's gonna go back home and he'll still be a husband and a father and I thought that was just so cool how he's been able to separate family life from diving and know that his family is obviously his number one priority and I really respect him for that," said Andrew Capobianco, a Team USA diver from IU.

It came down to five divers at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI Sunday vying for two spots on Team USA in 3 Meter springboard.

Boudia ended up just over five points short.

His storied career was stopped on that night by a new generation: Andrew Capobianco of IU and the youngest member of the Olympic team: 17-year-old Tyler Downs, a Purdue recruit.

Downs got the hug afterward and Boudia's ring, too.

"It's from David," Downs said, flashing his newly-decorated right hand. "Actually, Steele gave it to me because David was doing his last dive ... Steele congratulated me. David came up to me and gave me a huge hug and congratulated me as well."

Boudia will actually be Downs' assistant coach at Purdue this fall, an Olympian with a legacy who paved the way for the next Team USA.

"I think he's a legend. You know, he won golds in London, three Olympic games," Downs said. "He's an amazing person as well, really good mentor."