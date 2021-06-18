Chloé Dygert comes back from leg injury and wins women's time trial in Tokyo Games tune-up

Dygert will be going for three gold medals in Tokyo after a crash in Italy last September as she was trying to defend her 2019 world championship.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Chloé Dygert won the women’s time trial at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Thursday in a tune-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

Dygert will be going for three gold medals in Tokyo after a crash in Italy last September as she was trying to defend her 2019 world championship in the time trial at the road cycling world championships. She needed surgery to repair her left leg.

“My coaches, my team, and I will now go right back to work and focus on preparations towards Tokyo and the road season ahead,” Dygert said. “I’m so honored to have raced here in Knoxville and so proud to wear this national championship jersey.”

She won Thursday with a time of 30 minutes, 11:22. Amber Neben finished second and Leah Thomas was third. All three will be racing in Tokyo.

Dygert will compete in three events in Tokyo: the road race July 25, time trial July 28 and team pursuit Aug. 2-3.

Dygert is from Brownsburg, Indiana.

BMX

Also don't forget about BMX. Marian University graduate Felicia Stancil is ranked third in the world. She moved to Indiana when she was 18 and lives in Indianapolis.