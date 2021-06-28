Cathedral grad Cole Hocker wins 1,500 meters at the US track and field trials, Olympic future not decided

Hocker just missed out on the Olympic standard by .28 seconds, so now he’ll wait for a ruling on whether he can compete.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon sophomore and Cathedral High School graduate Cole Hocker won the 1,500 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, but it was uncertain whether he’ll go to Tokyo because he hadn’t run the Olympic standard.

Hocker finished in a personal best 3 minutes, 35.28 seconds, edging former Oregon standout Matthew Centrowitz Jr., who finished in 3:35.34.

Centrowitz made his third Olympic team with his second-place finish. He won gold at the 2016 Brazil Games.

Hocker poured on the speed down the stretch, catching Centrowitz as the crowd at Hayward Field wildly cheered. Notre Dame senior Yared Nuguse also made the Olympic team, finishing third in 3:36.19.

Hocker just missed out on the Olympic standard by .28 seconds, so now he’ll wait for a ruling on whether he can compete. That decision is expected by July 1 when USA Track & Field will submit the team roster. Hocker's World Athletics rating could land him a spot since it doesn't just take into account his times, but also competition records.