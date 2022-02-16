Carmel family celebrates Lunar New Year, Winter Olympics with loved ones in China

13News visited with the family to learn about their Lunar New Year celebrations and the importance of keeping their traditions alive.

CARMEL, Ind. — February means holiday season is behind us. However, for many families in central Indiana, the new year can be a magical time of year.

On a Friday night in the Meng house, after a busy work and school day, it is time to celebrate.

"Our families back in China send messages and holiday greetings. So, it makes you feel that we should celebrate as well, even though we're far away," said Tina Tian.

When 13News visited the family in Carmel, they were preparing for the Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 1.

Think of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The family wore red for China's flag, which also symbolizes cheer. They also want to please a figure known as the Kitchen God. He is in charge of reporting the good and bad in heaven.

"Every family wants only good words from him. So, they try to please him some – providing him some good food," Tian said.

After Christmas cookies, it's all about the dumplings and garlic.

"It's perfect. So we enjoy all the major holidays in November, December and January," Tian said.

It can be a balancing act sometimes for the Chinese American family.

"I actually spend more time, more years of my life in the states," Tian said.

Tian said as an old Chinese saying goes, 'wherever I found the peace of mind is my hometown.' She said this should explain why she feels comfortable living in two different worlds.

Tian and her husband moved to the U.S. right after college.

"If you call it a home, it's still something missing because all my family members and old friends are back in China. That feels like home there. So, it's conflicting feelings," Tian said.

That includes her mom.

"Now with the pandemic, I haven't seen my mom for three years," Tian said.

Their two children were born here.

"I try to speak Chinese only at home. It's getting harder and harder, I'm telling you. When they are in school and going to high school, they go, 'Mom, all my friends speak English,'" Tian said.

She works to teach her kids about their roots. For example, her son, Brayden, performed during Lunar New Year celebrations at Indy's Global Village Welcome Center.

"When we are really, really old, when they're older, we still like to hang out with each other because we understand each other," Tian said.

Her logic, philosophies and culture.

"I told them, 'I'm going to write my will in Chinese. If you don't understand any of it, you're not going to get a penny out of me!'" Tian said.

The Winter Olympics have been another way to feel close to her family. Beijing is her hometown.

"Anywhere in China, I'm proud of it," Tian said. "I know my mom is home to watch the TV as well. So, by watching that, I'm feeling we get connected again."

She hopes to move back to China one day with her family, not without taking and passing along some valuable lessons.

"We are not people who like to want to close the door to people from different cultures. That maybe appear like we try to keep distance. Most of the time I would say it's because of the language skills," Tian said.

Tian also teaches Mandarin at the Indy Language Center. Her college major was Russian.

"To learn a second language, we were all given native names in that language. So, while I'm picking up English, I think it's normal to get an English name," Tian said.