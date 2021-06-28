Breaking Barriers: Wilma Rudolph

As we get close to the Olympics, we're taking a look at those who have broken down barriers in the world of sports.

Wilma Rudolph certainly did that in track & field.

It wasn’t an easy road for Rudolph, having to overcome scarlet fever and polio, which left her with a twisted left leg. As a child, she was told she would never walk again, but she never stopped working, and kept getting stronger – and faster.

Remarkably, at the age of 16, the Tennessee native won bronze with the 4x100 relay team while still in high school.

Four years later, at the 1960 Games in Rome, Rudolph had her true breakthrough, setting a world record and winning gold in the 100 meter sprint, 200 meters and the 4x100 meter relay.

The performance earned her the title “Fastest Woman in the World.”

Rudolph returned home a hero. She insisted her homecoming parade and banquet be open to all residents, the first racially-integrated event in Clarksville Tennessee.

Rudolph never competed in the Olympics again. She retired and later became a teacher and a commentator.