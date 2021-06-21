Breaking Barriers: Simone Manuel heads back to the Olympics after historic Rio Games

Simone Manuel won four medals in 2016 - two gold and two silver - and is aiming to add to that collection in Tokyo.

INDIANAPOLIS — Simone Manuel made history at the 2016 Summer Olympics and she's headed back to try to do it again.

It remains one of the iconic images of the 2016 Rio Games - tears streaming down Manuel's face as she stood on top of the podium. She was the first Black woman to win individual swimming gold.

Manuel won four medals in 2016 - two gold and two silver - and is aiming to add to that collection in Tokyo.

"As a Black athlete in the sport of swimming, I am a minority and coming up in the ranks of swimming wasn't always easy for me. I often felt like I didn't belong because there weren't many other Black swimmers like myself," Manuel said. "Winning my gold medal really represents my mission and my goal of being an inspiration to others."

Inspiration is an understatement.

The Texas native added a rider into her contract with swimsuit maker TYR Sport to ensure they give opportunities to underrepresented groups. Manuel told ESPN she thinks its the first of its kind in pro sports.

Manuel, 24, is an ambassador with the USA Swimming Foundation to make the sport more racially inclusive and she has partnered with several schools to create swim curriculums, ensuring her career will go down in history as both successful and meaningful.