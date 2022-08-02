What are those big towers next to the Olympic big air jump?

Winter Olympics viewers wondered whether the dystopian-looking venue was at the site of a nuclear power plant. It's not.

BEIJING, China — As Eileen Gu won gold in freestyle skiing big air, Winter Olympics viewers couldn't get enough of the venue's dystopian vibe.

When viewers saw giant towers that some thought were straight out of "The Simpsons," many took to social media to ask whether the skiers were competing at a nuclear power plant.

In truth, the Big Air Shougang Park is at the site of a former steel mill that once billowed smoke into smoggy Beijing. The sprawling industrial park was shuttered in conjunction with Beijing's efforts to clean up its image and its air around the 2008 Games. It has since been converted to a sports and culture center.

One of the centerpieces at the former Shougang Group steel mill is the Olympic big air jump — the first permanent, city-based venue the sport has ever had.

Freestyle skiers are competing there this week, and snowboarders will come by next week.

Here's a taste of how the Twitterverse reacted to the Olympics venue:

Nothing gets me in the skiing mood like a good old nuclear power plant as a backdrop to big air competitions. pic.twitter.com/6q6BUIYabP — The Humbl Mosquito (@zamboni88) February 8, 2022

The decorative decommissioned nuclear cooling towers at the Big Air venue are a nice touch. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/PSHBDfYfhu — Jim Reineking (@jimreineking) February 8, 2022

What’s with the nuclear power plant behind the big air slope in Bejing? #Olympics2022 #Simpsons pic.twitter.com/LNiBvVtt7Y — Anders Kronberg (@Anders_Kronberg) February 8, 2022

