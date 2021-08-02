IU's Capobianco qualifies for 3-meter springboard final

Andrew Capobianco finished 10th among the 12 divers who qualified for Tuesday's final.

TOKYO, Japan — Indiana University diver Andrew Capobianco will be competing for a gold medal.

Capobianco qualified 10th in the 3-meter springboard semifinals Tuesday morning in Tokyo, earning a spot in the final.

Hours after finishing in 17th place out of 18 qualifiers, Capobianco scored 419.60 points in the semifinals, keeping his medal hopes alive.

The Chinese duo of Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan, who won the men's 3-meter synchronized diving gold medal last week, took the top two spots in qualifying. Capobianco and fellow Hoosier Michael Hixon took home silver in that event.

Jack Laugher and James Heatly of Great Britain qualified in third and fourth and Evgenii Kuznetsov, competing for the ROC, rounded out the top five.

Ken Terauchi of Japan qualified in 7th place at the age of 40. Terauchi is trying to win the host country's first diving medal in his sixth Olympics.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 2 a.m. ET. It will air live on CNBC and re-air in primetime beginning at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on Channel 13.