5-time US fencing Olympian Zagunis eliminated in the quarterfinals

Mariel Zagunis attended the University of Notre Dame.

TOKYO, Japan — Five-time Olympian Mariel Zagunis was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women’s saber at the Tokyo Games but is still looking to the future.

The two-time champion, who attended the University of Notre Dame is competing at her fifth Olympics.

She’s looking ahead to another medal shot in the team event. A possible sixth trip for the 2024 Paris Games could also bein her future.

The year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic was a major frustration for Zagunis as she waited to see if the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead.