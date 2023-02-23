Jackie Joyner-Kersee kicks off book tour in Indianapolis

Jackie Joyner-Kersee stopped by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis Thursday morning to read to kids and answer questions.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the world's most successful athletes kicked off her book tour in Indianapolis Thursday.

The Olympic gold medalist dominated the heptathlon for years and has fond memories of competing in Indianapolis, where she tied the world record in the long jump at 7.45 meters at the 1987 Pan American Games.

A year later, she qualified for the Olympics at the U.S. Track and Field Trials, also held at IUPUI's Carroll Stadium.

"You've got USA Track and Field here. I broke my record here in Indianapolis," smiled Joyner-Kersee.

She's wanted to write a children's book for many years to inspire young people to believe in themselves and overcome challenges.

"I believe in meeting people where they are, but being able to encourage them to believe the impossible is probable," she said. "And to just be here, it really lifts my spirits and gives me the energy, the motivation, I'm honored."

Her resume includes three golds, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals at four different Olympic Games.