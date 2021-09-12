Notre Dame's Coan throws winning TD after dislocating finger

The 32-29 victory over Toledo preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer with an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining after dislocating a finger and No. 8 Notre Dame held off Toledo 32-29 Saturday in the home opener for the Irish.

The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame. It came in a game that featured three lead changes in a wild fourth quarter.

Toledo had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard TD run with 1:35 remaining before Coan led the winning drive. He tossed the scoring pass to Mayer after a trainer popped his dislocated finger back into place.

Coan finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked six times and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown that gave the visiting Rockets a 16-14 halftime lead.