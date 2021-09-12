x
Notre Dame's Coan throws winning TD after dislocating finger

The 32-29 victory over Toledo preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown catch in front of Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer with an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining after dislocating a finger and No. 8 Notre Dame held off Toledo 32-29 Saturday in the home opener for the Irish.

The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame. It came in a game that featured three lead changes in a wild fourth quarter.

Toledo had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard TD run with 1:35 remaining before Coan led the winning drive. He tossed the scoring pass to Mayer after a trainer popped his dislocated finger back into place. 

Coan finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked six times and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown that gave the visiting Rockets a 16-14 halftime lead.

Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gestures from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Toledo in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

