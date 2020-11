At 7:55 p.m., USA will begin simulcasting the Notre Dame vs Clemson game.

INDIANAPOLIS — President Elect Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Saturday evening.

NBC News will cover Biden's speech which is expected to take place around 8 p.m., during the Notre Dame vs Clemson game.

Once Biden and Kamala Harris are done speaking, NBC will resume coverage of the game. All post-speech commentary will be on MSNBC.

USA will end their simulcast as soon as NBC is back covering the game.