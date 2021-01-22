Notre Dame football on NCAA probation for recruiting violations

The NCAA announced a negotiated resolution with Notre Dame on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Notre Dame’s football program is on NCAA probation until next January after the Irish admitted to recruiting violations in 2019 involving a former assistant coach and head coach Brian Kelly.

The NCAA announced the negotiated resolution Thursday after it was reviewed by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

The former assistant coach had an impermissible in-person meeting with one high school prospect in Seattle in January, 2019 and admitted to sending impermissible text messages to another prospect in the summer of 2019 before that athlete was old enough to be contacted under NCAA regulations.

As part of the probation, Notre Dame cannot recruit prospects from the Seattle school for three years.

Notre Dame also agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and limit unofficial and official campus recruiting visits this year. Current coaches will be grounded from off-campus recruiting for seven days in the 2021 spring recruiting period.

Head Coach Brian Kelly was also cited for posing for a picture with an Ohio athlete in his high school cafeteria on Oct. 18, 2019. The timing of the picture fell outside the recruiting window for the athlete. Kelly initially declined, but ultimately allowed the photo, according to the NCAA.

“Any violation of NCAA rules is unacceptable and Notre Dame Athletics takes full responsibility for its actions in this regard,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “While we made clear to the NCAA our view that the agreed-upon penalties exceeded the nature of the infractions, we accept the final outcome of the case."