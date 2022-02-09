Northwestern outlasts short-handed Indiana for 59-51 win

Race Thompson scored 14 points for Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis had his ninth double-double of the season.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Boo Buie had 16 points and Chase Audige scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and Northwestern beat short-handed Indiana 59-51 for the Wildcats’ third straight win.

Indiana announced before the game that five rotation players - two starters - had been suspended for disciplinary reasons. Those who missed the game included starters Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, along with Tamar Bates, Michael Durr and Khristian Lander.

Head coach Mike Woodson refused to go into details about the cause of the discipline following the game.

"I'm not going to give you all the in-house things. They broke rules and were punished for it," he said. "If we're going to be a team, we set rules that guys have to obey. That's what you've got to do."

"You gotta do all the necessary things to help your team win, on and off the floor."



Mike Woodson discusses his decision to suspend five players for tonight's game at Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/lgvJYIAHwA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 9, 2022

Five different players scored for Northwestern in a 13-0 run to take a six-point lead about five minutes into the second half and the Hoosiers trailed the rest of the way.