Noblesville grabs 4-A Girls Basketball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Noblesville dominated the fourth quarter and Ashlynn Shade tied a Class 4A record with a game-high 31 points to beat Franklin 76-52 Saturday for the state girls championship in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Millers had no seniors on their roster and finished the game on a 23-9 run to claim their second state title to go with their 1987 crown.
Noblesville finished 25-4 on the season.
Ava Shoemaker and Reagan Wilson scored 12 points each for the Millers.
Ashlyn Traylor led Franklin with 18 points. The Grizzly Cubs finished 28-2.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES
Class 4A State Championship
Noblesville 76, Franklin 52
Class 3A State Championship
S. Bend Washington 93, Silver Creek 35
Class 2A State Championship
Forest Park 52, Frankton 44
Class 1A State Championship
Tecumseh 60, Lafayette Catholic 53