No. 6 Irish dominate Yellow Jackets in 55-0 victory

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns in a little more than a half and No. 6 Notre Dame scored two defensive touchdowns in winning its sixth straight game, 55-0 over Georgia Tech Saturday.

Coan, who came to Notre Dame after finishing his undergraduate degree at Wisconsin, completed 15 of 20 passes including first-half touchdown strikes of 52 yards to tight end Michael Mayer and 20 yards to freshman running back Logan Diggs as the Irish took a 45-0 lead into halftime.

With Coan directing the offense, the Irish defense hounded Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates all afternoon and accounted for two scores, one in each half.

After grabbing a 3-0 with their opening possession, Notre Dame signaled the rout was on when former Indiana Mr. Football Jack Kiser picked off a Yates pass in the backfield and returned it 43 yards for a score to put the Irish ahead 10-0 less than five minutes into the contest.

Notre Dame substituted freely in the second half, giving seniors playing time in front their friends and parents on Senior Day. But as Georgia Tech was threatening to score deep in Irish territory near the end of the 3rd quarter, Notre Dame's Isiah Foskey forced a Tech fumble that senior defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa scooped up and ran back 70 yards for the final score of the day and first of his career.

Notre Dame has not allowed an opponent to score a touchdown for three straight games.

The Fighting Irish entered the game at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but should move by improving to 10-1 while Michigan State and Oregon each lost for the second time and are expected to fall behind Notre Dame when new rankings are announced Tuesday.