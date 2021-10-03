No. 4 Penn State shuts out Indiana 24-0; Penix injured

Starting quarterback Michael Penix injured his throwing shoulder and left the game in the 3rd quarter.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 on Saturday. Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State forced eight punts, two Hoosier turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth straight victory.

"Hats off to coach Franklin and his team is a very good football team," said IU coach Tom Allen after the loss, which was the first shutout of the Hoosiers since 2000.

Indiana's best chances to score came after safety Raheem Layne intercepted a Nittany Lion pass at the Penn State 13. Instead of kicking a field goal, Indiana tried to run on a fourth-and-1 situation at the 4-yard line and Stephen Carr was stopped short. "You don't win on the road kicking field goals,'' Allen said.

When the Hoosiers had another chance to get on the board in the second half, the field goal was blocked.

Allen said Indiana's offense was not able to control the clock well enough to give the Hoosiers defense much of a break in the game. "We weren't able to stay on the field," Allen said. "We put a lot of pressure on our defense. Our defense played extremely hard. They just kept battling, battling and battling, but they didn't get a lot of support. They were out on the field too much."