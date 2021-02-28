x
No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana

The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they battle for an NCAA Tournament spot.
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) blocks a shot by Indiana guard Khristian Lander (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Franz Wagner matched his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers added 16 to help No. 3 Michigan pull away for a 73-57 victory at Indiana Saturday afternoon. 

The Wolverines have won seven straight overall, and all five since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause. Michigan has won three straight games over the Hoosiers in Bloomington. 

Aljami Durham led Indiana with 15 points and Race Thompson finished with 11 points and six rebounds. 

Indiana head coach Archie Miller reacts to the action on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)