TY Hilton signs with Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is joining the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Monday.

Hilton, a 10-year NFL veteran, had been with the Colts for the entirety of his career until he became a free agent following the 2021 season. He has not been with any team so far this season.

Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler and has five 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He amassed 9,691 career receiving yards with the Colts — ranking him third in franchise history behind Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.

The Cowboys will add Hilton to a receiver room that includes CeeDee Lamb, who leads the team with 74 catches for 961 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

