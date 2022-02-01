Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

The country music singer made history back in 2021.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Every year, an artist is chosen to carol America's national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Music's most iconic stars, like Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Cher, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross, have been among those chosen to perform The Star-Spangled Banner at the most watched sporting event in the U.S.

So, who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI? This year, it will be country music artist Mickey Guyton. She'll be gracing the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Feb. 13 for the 2022 game.

Guyton took to Twitter to release the announcement and express her excitement.

"Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing," she tweeted.

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

The Texas native is known for breaking barriers with her hit song "Black Like Me," which bares the same name as John Howard's 1961 novel. The song is about her experiences navigating life and a career in country music as a Black woman. Guyton released the song in 2020 amid the spur of protests for Black Lives Matter that emerged across the nation after George Floyd's murder.

The 38-year-old singer made history at the Grammy Music Awards in 2021 after delivering a powerful performance of "Black Like Me," becoming the first solo Black woman artist to be nominated in a country category for the awards show. She later became the first Black woman artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music awards.

This will be the second year in a row a country star was chosen to belt out the Star-Spangled Banner. Last Super Bowl, country singer Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan performed a duet of the song.