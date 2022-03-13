Tom Brady says he is returning to the NFL for 23rd season

The G.O.A.T. tweeted he had "unfinished business."

TAMPA, Fla — Grab your jerseys. Tom Brady is coming back, so he says.

Brady tweeted Sunday that he realized his "place is still on the field and not in the stands."

The once-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement on Feb. 1. Less than two months later, he says he's ready to take his position back.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady said in his tweet.

The Buccaneers seemingly agreed with Brady, tweeting "LFG," the same way Brady signs off in his tweet.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht said the organization is thrilled that Brady is returning for another season.

"We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days," Licht said in a statement. "Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back."

Head coach Bruce Arians also said he's "ecstatic" to have Brady back in a statement.

Earlier this month, Licht said he wouldn't completely close the door on the possibility of a Brady return, saying "If Tom Brady wants to come back, we'd welcome him back."

Arians shared the same sentiment stating, "whenever Tom wants back, he's back."

Well, they weren't wrong.

Brady's teammates, Mike Evans, Mike Edwards and Tristan Wirfs, have even shared their excitement for his return on social media. Who we haven't heard from yet is Rob Gronkowski, Brady's righthand man.

Gronkowski never announced if he would be retiring or not following the 2021 season. Now that Brady has returned, fans are itching to see what the tight end's next move will be.

It was just last month when Brady announced his retirement from the game of football on his Instagram.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an "all-in" proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," he wrote. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore."

It looks like Brady found it in his competitive spirit to give it another go. The quarterback will look forward to a 23rd season with hopes to add to his seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round during the 2021 season.