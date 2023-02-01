Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announces retirement again

Exactly one year after he first announced his retirement, Brady made a video saying he's hanging up his helmet for good.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and all-around NFL legend Tom Brady is retiring — what seems like for good this time.

Brady made the announcement in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring — for good," he said.

The announcement comes exactly one year after Brady first retired in 2022, only to return to the sport just months later to play another season with the Bucs.