Reports: Tom Brady to have 'minor' knee surgery

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV MVP and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will have a "minor" knee surgery, according to multiple reports.
NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says a source confirms Brady has played most of the season with "some discomfort" in his knee and will have it "cleaned up with surgery soon."
The news was first reported Thursday by Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, and who also says Bucs head coach Bruce Arians described the surgery as a "clean up."
Ian Rapoport, a reporter for the NFL Network, added this injury happened during the season, not "on the boat," in reference to Wednesday's boat parade in celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl win.
