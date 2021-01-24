Miley Cyrus is performing at Super Bowl LV in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Miley Cyrus will perform at Super Bowl LV.
In a tweet, the pop star revealed she'll be traveling to Tampa as part of the NFL's first-ever TikTok Tailgate on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.
Cyrus says she'll be putting on a special show for vaccinated health care workers before the game. Fans will be able to watch the virtual tailgate at 2:30 p.m. that day on TikTok and on 10 Tampa Bay.
As the NFL recently announced, 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes have been invited to the game. And, they'll get to catch the tailgate performance in person.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history Sunday night by becoming the first team in NFL history to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.
Three-time Grammy Award winner The Weeknd will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show. And, R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country artist Eric Church will team up for the national anthem, and Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”
Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. You can watch nationally on CBS and locally on 10 Tampa Bay. Don't forget to download the Tampa Bay 55 podcast for a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the historic game.
- Bucs become first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium
- Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in Tampa after bird strike
- NYC teacher arrested in Tampa, accused of traveling to have sex with a minor
- Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies at 87
- What you should and shouldn't do after getting your COVID-19 vaccine
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter