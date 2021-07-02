Super Bowl LV may be decided by a flip of a coin

The coin toss may be the only time you need to root against your Super Bowl team.

TAMPA, Fla — The opening coin toss is an often overlooked pre-game tradition in most football games.

Besides deciding who receives or kicks the ball at the start of both halves, the outcome of a game is rarely determined by a flip of the coin.

That is, unless it's the Super Bowl.

Over the last 54 Super Bowls, 30 teams have won the opening coin toss...and then lost the big game. In fact, the winners of the last six Super Bowl coin tosses have gone on to lose.

Is there a winning side? Not really. Heads has won 25 times, while Tails has won 29 times - nearly dead even.

The Bucs were one of the lucky teams to win both the coin toss and the championship back in 2002, but if you're a betting person, it's safe to say the coin toss is the only time you should be rooting against Tampa Bay on Sunday.